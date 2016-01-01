The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

Eurocool celebrates a good year with annual beer fest

In October, the Eurocool team returned to Gilroy’s Brewery in Johannesburg for its annual beerfest, celebrating with clients and suppliers alike after a successful year.

The Eurocool beerfest has been an industry highlight for many years, with some guests having been collecting the Eurocool beer mugs they received from the start. I even have a couple of them stashed in my cupboard at home!

The 2016 beerfest took place on Friday, 28 October at the Gilroy’s Brewery in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg — quite a trek for most, but well worth it. The event was well attended by a mix of clients, suppliers and staff from across the country, some who even flew up especially for the festivities. From Phoenix Racks in Cape Town to Toolsense in Durban, everyone made an effort to attend and the tables filled up quickly as the evening approached.

The formalities were kept to a minimum and David Mackay, general manager of Eurocool, only said a few words before moving on to the lucky draw for the prizes sponsored by Toolsense. The prizes were drawn and handed over by Dominic Kempe, owner of Toolsense.

Mackay thanked everyone for their loyal support throughout the year. “We have had a very good year and the company has done well, but we wouldn’t be here without our customers and suppliers,” said Mackay. He attributed the 2016 growth by and large to the company’s product expansion during this time.

After the prize giving, the beer drinking commenced and everyone merrily started to unwind after a long week, catching up with old friends and colleagues.

