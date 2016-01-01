The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

online directory   Twitter   Facebook   Contact   search   Login Login   register-button Register



Scroll through the testimonials below ... and send us your thoughts about RACA Journal! hvacr@interactmedia.co.za 

 
 

Duct manufacturing and installation training for Kusile team

Duct manufacturing and installation training for Kusile team

On 22 October, Charel Marais conducted duct manufacturing and installation training with the IES (HVAC contractor) team currently doing the HVAC installations at the Kusile Power Station.

Charel Marais has joined forces with the ACRA training facility to assist contractors and manufacturers on the manufacturing and installation of ducting. He has since been involved with training various industry professionals.

The Saturday session with IES was arranged and presented at the Kusile Power Station and had 40 duct installers attending. On completion, each person received a certificate signed by Grant Laidlaw of ACRA and Marais.

The training session ran from 8:00 until 16:00. To avoid project and/or production delays it was decided that the training would be held on a Saturday.

A full duct training session currently takes three days to complete. However, a one-day attendance course can be arranged.

The information discussed in the training was based on the various applicable standards, including the South African National Standards (SANS); Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA); TDC; South African Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors’ Association (SARACCA); ASHRAE; and BS Duct Construction Standards.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Home News & Events News Archive Duct manufacturing and installation training for Kusile team

Digital Archive

About Our Products

Connect with us

Talk To Us

Available Monday - Friday, 8 AM - 4 PM 

 00 27 (0) 11 579 4940 

 A PRODUCT OF: 

 imd final logo rgb white

Advertising Services

Our Partners

Copyright © 2016 The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector. . All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.