The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

Eurocool branches out to Pretoria
Eurocool has opened a branch in Montana, welcoming the Pretoria contractors and existing customers to its new premises on 10 November.
“The main objective of this function was to get to know the customers in Pretoria, and to show them all the agencies we represent and what we can assist them with concerning HVAC&R spares,” explained Wessel Pretorius, Eurocool Pretoria branch manager.
The branch is located at 350 Calliandra Street in Pretoria (Unit 6) and currently has a staff complement of three, with Dewald Ainslie (counter sales) and the driver Sam Ngubeni completing the team. “Although we are small in numbers, we make it our priority to provide the best service and turnaround time for our customers and we hope to have settled the minds of the customers on this day regarding our service levels,” said Pretorius.
Some customers joined the Eurocool team at the new site for the Friday event, giving Eurocool the opportunity to show customers around the new warehouse to gain better insight into the equipment stocked on site and Eurocool’s offering. Product brands carried by this branch include Maksal, Recam, Phoenix Racks, BNF, Bock, Danfoss, Embraco, Gree, Ice, Insulflex, Sauremann, LG, and Saniflo.
“We have identified that there is a need for service delivery in the northern part of Gauteng as well as the Limpopo area,” said Shaun Powell, Eurocool regional manager. “With the branch opening in Pretoria, Eurocool can now deliver the quick, efficient and dedicated services for which we are renowned throughout Gauteng.” This branch will support the other branches in the region, namely Randburg, Booysens and Middelburg.
“Eurocool would like to thank every customer that joined us on the day and we hope that we will be of service to you in the future,” said Pretorius. “To those that couldn’t stop by, you are still most welcome to visit and we will assist in any way possible.”