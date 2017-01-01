The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

AHI Carrier Service and Parts has moved

AHI Carrier, a joint venture company with Carrier, moved its Johannesburg premises in November 2016.

The company promises to continue providing clients with the same responsive and quality service from its new address at Anchor Industrial Park, Springfield Road, Kempton Park (Johannesburg).

Note that the company’s telephone and fax numbers have also changed. Visit the company website at www.ahi-carriersa.co.za for more information.

