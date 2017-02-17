The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

WSSA: HVAC&R technicians battle it out

By Ilana Koegelenberg
On 12 and 13 December, three young students battled it out to qualify in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Trade division for the upcoming World Skills South Africa national competition.

The contestants had to build a reverse cycle defrost system from scratch over the two-day period. The test was designed by World Skills South Africa expert, Bob Vuletic of Multistage Cooling, who watched over the students as they worked. The other two judges were Peter Hoetmer of Metracark and Boenie Louw from the TVET College.

The equipment for this competition was sponsored by the Department of Higher Education.

The competition took place at the Tshwane South TVET College and the three contestants who competed were:
1. Lionel Wooldridge (Penguin Refrigeration in Vryberg);
2. Valentim Jorge Valente (Penguin Refrigeration in Vryberg); and
3. Tyrone Claude Bunce (Standard Refrigeration in KwaZulu-Natal).

Initially there were four competitors, but one pulled out at the last minute after receiving the briefing from Vuletic, as he wasn’t confident that he could complete the project.

All the contestants were trained at OTTC and will attend further training prior to the National Competition.

Unfortunately the initial time allowed to finish the project wasn’t sufficient, and Vuletic added an additional 2.5 hours. After this time, Wooldridge’s project was about 70% complete, Valente’s was complete but he didn’t have enough time to commission, and Bunce (who had progressed the furthest) was done and partially commissioned.

All three will be competing in the national World Skills South Africa competition, taking place from 12 to 17 February 2017 in Durban.

