The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

The South African Institute of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (SAIRAC)’s Cape Town branch returned to Suikerbossie in Hout Bay for its popular annual lunch event.

The well-attended social event took place on 17 November and gathered SAIRAC members and guests from far and wide.

During the event, John Ackermann, SAIRAC former president, paid tribute to the recent passing of JPJ Trautmann.

Raffle tickets were also sold at the event and all proceeds (R7 830) raised, will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.

There were also some lucky draw prizes to be handed out.

Nigel Amschwand honoured

During this event, Nigel Amschwand was awarded a meritorious award for his commitment and contribution to the industry over the years.

Amschwand, born in the UK in 1948, relocated to South Africa in 1975 and joined Grenco in Durban as industrial refrigeration engineer. He later transferred to the Cape Town branch and joined the senior management team.

He has served on the board of GEA South Africa and has gained the respect and high regard from all his peers, locally and internationally, for his in-depth knowledge of the many facets of refrigeration, thermodynamics and heat transfer.

Now semi-retired, he serves as an in-house engineering consultant and continues to be very active in conducting in-house training for the engineering staff at GEA Africa.

“His loyalty and commitment is evident from his 41 years of service with Grenco/GEA in South Africa,” said Ackermann at the event.

Amschwand joined SAIRAC on 20 August 1977 (member number 1 122) and became a full member in 1991. In 1996, he served as the Cape Town centre’s chairperson, and in 2002, he was upgraded to fellow. He played a dynamic role in the 1998 and 2014 FRIGAIR conferences in Cape Town and he has served on the international committee of the International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration (IIAR) in the US. He is also a member of IIR (France) and ASHRAE (US).

Over the past couple of years, Amschwand has worked on the following:

Pressure Equipment Regulations (PER) committee: Pressure equipment covers a wide range of applications and Amschwand is fighting the battles on behalf of the HVAC&R industry to ensure that the regulations are suitable for our industry.

SANS 10147 drafting committee: As the committee’s chairperson, Amschwand was key in the development and roll-out of the new SANS 10147 Edition 5.

Chair of the SANS 1744 drafting committee – Testing of Thermal Performance of Insulated vehicle bodies.

Technical training of staff.

Development of engineering standards.

Promotion of natural refrigerants.