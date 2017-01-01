The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

The HVAC&R industry needs to adapt their offer to be simple, intuitive, connected, collaborative, sustainable and cost-effective in a healthy and comfortable environment. According to participants at 13 December’s Eureka 2016 in the Netherlands, these are only some of the challenges faced by manufacturers that need to remain competitive and fulfil the needs of future generations.

‘Heating, Cooling, Ventilation – sustainable technologies for a better life’ – this was the guiding theme of Eureka 2016, a new conference entirely dedicated to the role of the HVAC&R sector for society and future generations, which took place on 13 December in The Hague, Netherlands.

More than 120 participants from industry, academia, politics and civil society attended this unique event where participants played an active role in brainstorming on how the sector needs to adapt to the challenges of the future.

“The HVACR sector is far too modest,” said the director general of the European Partnership for Energy and the Environment (EPEE), Andrea Voigt. “Eureka 2016 is about showcasing our industry and the important contributions we can make to ensure that our world remains a liveable place for today and future generations. It is about exploring what future generations need and how the HVAC&R sector can adapt to meet these needs in a sustainable way.”

Joan Miró Ramos, chairman of the European Ventilation Industry Association (EVIA) steering committee, said: “Today Eureka shows our sector to be exciting and highly relevant, both today and into the future. It also enables us to explore the different fields of activities within the HVAC&R sector, as well as current and future trends.”

“Our sector plays a primary role, not only because heating, cooling and ventilation cuts across various legislative measures, but most importantly because the sector has been identified and projected in the long-term as the EU’s biggest energy sector,” added Juergen Goeller, chairman of the EPEE steering committee.

The event addressed four key areas which are not only at the heart of the HVAC&R sector, but which also have a major impact on the lives of the generations to come: food waste, refrigerants, energy efficiency in buildings and indoor air quality. Panellists in four dedicated debates made it very clear that maintaining the status quo is not an option. Multiple and ever more demanding challenges, including climate change, a growing world population with increasing energy needs and spending more time inside buildings - offer great opportunities for HVAC&R technologies, provided they are continuously adapted to the changing environment.

That’s where the brainstorming session about Generation Z (those born between the mid-1990s and early 2000s) came into play – a generation for whom the internet has been a regular feature of their daily lives since early childhood and who are comfortable with technology and interacting with people around the world on social media. What are the needs of this new generation, how do they live, work and interact and how best to fulfil their expectations?

Several strong trends emerged from a fruitful brainstorm, involving all participants of the conference, such as the need for simple, intuitive, connected and collaborative solutions. The importance of flexible, adaptive and self-learning products also stood out as a key priority.

Russell Patten, secretary general of EVIA, emphasised, “The changing working environments and the move away from offices to more flexible spaces, greater use of data, the focus on the service such as cooling over a particular product, and the need for the service to be cost-effective and climate-friendly.”

In addition to these trends, which participants considered to be crucial for manufacturers to integrate into their research and development work, several societal challenges were discussed, such as the move towards greater globalisation which contradicts the increasing demand for local products, or the availability and usefulness of ‘big data’ to tailor solutions to consumer needs versus the loss of privacy.

The EPEE and EVIA Secretariats will now put these conclusions together to form a ‘Visionary Paper’ which will be shared with all participants.

Andrea Voigt concluded, “Understanding and learning from Generation Z and those coming after will be crucial for industry to adapt their products to the changing environment. With this in mind and given the success of the event, the positive feedback from participants, and the need to convene regularly, we very much look forward to the second edition of Eureka.”