The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

Carrier sponsors Zeitz Museum
Carrier has announced its category sponsorship of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art (MOCAA) at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The sponsorship from Carrier, valued at R600 000, enables the museum to ensure a controlled-air environment critical for the preservation of certain valuable artworks.
Forming part of the new Silo District, Zeitz MOCAA will cover 9 500m2, making it comparable in size to the leading contemporary art museums in the world. It will consist of nine floors, of which 6 000m2 will be dedicated to exhibition space. An educational floor will help to foster a new art-loving, museum-going audience.
The task of repurposing the historic Grain Silo Complex at the V&A Waterfront, once the tallest building on the Cape Town skyline, was given to internationally-renowned designer Thomas Heatherwick. This provided the opportunity not only to appropriate a former industrial building to display art, but also to imagine a new kind of museum in an African context.
The R500-million redevelopment project was announced in November 2013 as a partnership between the V&A Waterfront and former Puma CEO and Chairman Jochen Zeitz. The key challenge has been to preserve the original industrial identity of the Heritage-listed building, and to retain choice pieces of machinery to illustrate and maintain its early working character. Heatherwick Studio’s final design reveals a harmonious union of concrete and metal, with crisp white spaces enveloped in light.
While the main goal of every museum is to make objects accessible to the public, researchers and other institutions, it also has to ensure the long-term safety and preservation of the collections. Objects need one set of conditions, while people may need another. Achieving both is the ultimate aim of a controlled environment.
Carrier is no stranger to the rarefied world of museums and art collections having installed an innovative solution for the Sistine Chapelin the Apostolic Palace, the official residence of the Pope in Vatican City, which was developed to help preserve Michelangelo’s masterpieces against deterioration caused by the increasing number of visitors.