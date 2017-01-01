The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

Bobby Forbes joins IES

Bobby Forbes, MD of sister company Ampair took over the management of the Improvair Environmental Solutions (IES) Gauteng and Western Cape divisions, effective from 1 January 2017.

“IES has been in operation since 1945, with many of today’s industry leaders having passed through our doors at some point. Within our current group lies great talent which will now be fully developed under Bobby’s leadership. The team is looking forward to benefitting from his immense experience and knowledge, and we’re certain that he will be instrumental in re-establishing the divisions to their full and former glory,” says JP Hargovan, MD of Thermaire Investments which trades as IES.

Forbes takes over the role from industry veteran Roy Mayef, who will act in an advisory role and focus solely on managing the IES Gauteng estimating department. Although fully committed in his new role at IES, Forbes will also remain MD of Ampair.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the team that will be responsible for the restructuring of IES and Ductshop to ensure their growth well into the future. Although a big task at-hand, the team is committed, and I have every faith in them delivering on our promises to the industry. The road ahead is going to be hard, but ultimately rewarding for all that follow, from staff to suppliers and investors,’’ says Forbes.

Some immediate changes include the purchasing of a new fleet of trucks to ensure that products are delivered un-damaged and within the given time frame to site.

Forbes will also focus heavily on IES’s growth strategy into neighbouring Botswana and Mozambique, to satisfy growing demand for HVAC services in these markets.

 

