The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

Carel’s ‘Sharing ideas’ blog now online

Carel has just launched its new blog, ‘Sharing Ideas’, which will share original HVAC&R related content every week.

In particular, the blog will give special attention to refrigerants, especially natural refrigerants (the subject of wide debate in recent times) as well as the various different humidification applications, solutions for data centres and international standards. Each topic is examined in an original way, from the viewpoint of the specific author.

Carel’s bloggers will comprise its staff who will cover a wide range of roles, with different experiences and backgrounds. They all however share a passion for research and professionalism. The slant of the articles reflect the interests and unique point of view of each individual author. The result is a wealth of knowledge explained through the voices of those people who have contributed to building up knowledge. It is not definitive and closed, but rather an opportunity for open discussion and sharing.

“For more than 40 years here at Carel, we’ve been dealing with control solutions for air-conditioning and refrigeration and humidification systems,” states Gian Lombello, group chief sales and marketing officer.

“To keep on the cutting edge we invest in research and development, we study and experiment. Over the years we have written compendiums, presentations and white papers that have been delivered at conferences and to our customers and partners. This is why we have now decided to make all the results of our research more widely available. Because knowledge must not be restricted to the few, but rather be spread and in turn generate more knowledge.”

Check out the new blog on www.carel.com/blog

