The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

Developing Economies Conference announced for Dehli
ASHRAE has announced that its second Developing Economies Conference will take place from 10 to 11 November in Delhi, India.
The conference addresses the challenges developing countries face in infrastructure and urbanisation as well as air pollution, refrigerant phasedown and lack of trained manpower.
“Developing economy countries are in many ways leapfrogging technologies while simultaneously handicapped due to inadequate education and regulations,” Ashish Rakheja, conference chair, says. “At the same time, there is increasingly more new construction and demand on energy sources and a corresponding demand for excellent technical information to cope with these demands.”
The conference theme is titled ‘Trends, Opportunities and Challenges for the Built Environment in Developing Economies’.
The conference is focused on trends that are affecting the built environment in developing economies and the opportunities and challenges presented by these trends.
“This conference seeks to provide consulting engineers, building professionals and policymakers with guidance that will help them successfully meet the challenges in their countries,” he says.
The conference attempts to bring together experts from all over the world. A call for conference presenters is now open.
Presentations are sought on the following topics:
- Technologies that are game changers in building design.
- Solutions to challenges, such as outdoor and indoor pollution, refrigerant phasedown, lack of trained manpower and expensive technologies.
- Standards, measurement and rating standards being developed and adopted to bring a common language for built environment evaluation, such as ASHRAE’s Building EQ, local standards and so on.
- Regulatory changes and direction affecting the building industry, such as energy codes.
- Evolving economic models and their impact on building planning and use.
The presentations and sessions cover aspects of energy efficiency, comfort, indoor air quality, wellness and environmental impact of buildings in developing economy countries as affected by the air-conditioning, heating and ventilating systems for the buildings. Abstracts (400 or less words in length) are due by 7 July 2017. For more information or to submit a presentation proposal, visit www.ashrae.org/Developing2017.
The conference is co-organised by ASHRAE, the ASHRAE India Chapter and ISHRAE.