Eurovent releases new air filter guidebook
The ‘Air Filters’ product group within the Eurovent Association has released the first edition of its 28-page guidebook ‘Air Filters for General Ventilation’.
On 28 pages, the document provides for a hands-on introduction to all important aspects related to air filters. It constitutes the first of many measures within Eurovent’s upcoming #IAQmatters awareness raising campaign.
The guidebook ‘Air Filters for General Ventilation’ briefs air handling equipment manufacturers and end-users on correct air filtration. It covers topics such as:
- The importance of filtration
- Benefits of using air filters
- Fundamentals of air filtration
- Standards in place
- Correct filter design
- Energy efficiency of air filters
- Key applications for air filters
- Correct assembling, maintenance and disposal of used filters
Specific attention is given to the new global ISO16890 air filter standard as well as the importance of air filters in ensuring a healthy indoor climate.
“Our industry talks a lot about Indoor Air Quality these days. Yet, often without offering any practical solutions. At the Eurovent Association, we have been working on changing this for many years by developing guidelines and standards throughout all ventilation areas,” states Chris Howarth (Jasun Envirocare Plc, United Kingdom), member of the Eurovent product group ‘Air Filters’ and lead editor of the new guidebook.
“With air filters constituting a key factor in ensuring a better indoor air quality, the aim of our new guidebook is to provide users of our products with hands-on information to receive a better understanding of air filtration and what is behind this seemingly simple product.”
The Eurovent product group ‘Air Filters’ is the largest grouping of air filter manufacturers worldwide, and home to more than 30 manufactures. The Guidebook ‘Air Filters for General Ventilation’ is available free-of-charge on www.eurovent.eu
