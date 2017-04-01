The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

US project combines PV and ice storage

In California, solar PV and ice battery storage have been combined to offset peak electricity cooling demand at a cultural centre in Coachella Valley.

Ice Energy, a Santa-Barbara-based provider of distributed thermal energy storage solutions, and Horizon Solar Power, one of California’s largest installers of solar PV systems for residential and commercial facilities, have completed the installation of the solar plus ice battery storage system at the Palm Springs Cultural Centre in California’s Coachella Valley.

The system comprises 73.6kW of solar panels and five Ice Energy Ice Bear 30s, which have replaced the centre’s existing HVAC system.

The system charges by making ice during off-peak hours and discharges by using the stored ice to cool buildings during peak hours. The smart ice battery is said to reduce peak cooling electricity by 95% for up to six hours a day.

During the day, the solar PV supplies the energy needs of the cultural centre, including charging the Ice Bears. The centre’s greatest energy load comes from turning on the air conditioning in late afternoons and early evenings for community events. The Ice Bears now provide up to four hours of cooling during this period, using a fraction of the electricity usually needed.

“We’re witnessing a trend in which the incentives for solar power export are decreasing, so businesses and homeowners are looking for innovative ways to maximise their investments in solar PV,” says Mike Hopkins, Ice Energy CEO. “A well-designed solar plus ice storage system like this one can provide efficient cooling comfort, optimise the use of solar over-generation and help utilities to flatten their load on a grid-wide scale.”

Source: Coolingpost.com 

 

