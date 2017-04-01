Refrigeration2030 to host leading experts in Paris
Eurovent and Uniclima have organised an interactive forum for trends and developments in industrial and commercial refrigeration, process cooling and the food cold chain, which takes place on 17 May in Paris.
Refrigeration2030 has received wide support of the refrigeration sector and speakers include leading sector representatives from around Europe.
Refrigeration2030 is a hands-on, forward-looking seminar programme that brings additional value to manufacturers, building consultants, contractors, designers, planners, energy managers, public policy makers, supermarket retailers, associations and everyone else interested in the latest and upcoming developments concerning industrial and commercial refrigeration, process cooling and food cold chain technologies. It incorporates the European Union 2030 targets and elaborates how technologies and legislation could adapt and evolve until then.
“Our aim is to educate participants on where our industry, products and legislation are heading towards the year 2030,” states Jean-Paul Ouin, Secretary General of Uniclima. “Doing this, we will not see the current path as given, but use this first joint event between the Eurovent Association and Uniclima to critically reflect on developments affecting the refrigeration sector.”
“The mission of the Eurovent Association has always been to confront our members and sector with upcoming realities and potential developments, allowing them to adapt in advance for a changing European and global environment,” says Felix Van Eyken, secretary general of the Eurovent Association. “With Refrigeration2030, we aim to project our vision in a more direct manner together with key experts in our sector.”
For a detailed schedule and registration, visit: www.refrigeration2030.eu