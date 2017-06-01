The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

LG launches new product with a bang!

On 18 May, LG Electronics SA launched its Multi V5 variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system to the local market with a fancy ‘do’ at Langham Estate in Johannesburg.

The event kicked off at 15:00 with just over 100 contractors and consultants in attendance. Various LGE team members from around the world were also there to commemorate this special occasion.

The formalities were handled by the LGE team, taking guests through the ins and outs of the new product as well as LGE’s long term vision with an extra focus on after sales service. RACA Journal editor, Ilana Koegelenberg, also delivered a presentation on the state of the local HVAC&R industry (keep an eye out for the July edition to read more).

"It's a fact that product energy efficiency requirements and energy labels have a great impact globally that LG has introduced its fifth generation VRF or Multi V 5, which is built on a specific technical platform to minimise the energy consumption with its unique Dual Sensing Smart Load Control,” explains Prabhjeet Singh Channa, Africa HVAC engineering sales team leader. “The new features of LG Multi V 5 are astonishing and streamlined perfectly to maximise the user's comfort in South Africa.”

“LG provides a full complement of engineering tools, design software and engineering support to all of the project stakeholders at any stage of the project. We feel very privileged seeing the response of South African engineers during the launch and we will maintain correspondence in future,” he says.

After the formalities, a lucky draw followed with some flashy prizes, after which everyone enjoyed the social gathering.

 

