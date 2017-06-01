The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

iLED hosts BMS dealer day

On 12 May, iLED invited various system integrators and partners to its premises in Roodepoort, Johannesburg to learn more about various innovations and upgrades in the building automation and controls field.

Bruce Kinnear from iLED kicked things off, welcoming everyone to the session before introducing Craig Potter who would handle the more technical presentations. Potter took guests through the new Distech Niagara 4 platform, practically showing the new features and how it’s different to the 3.8 version.

It was a very interactive session and people asked questions as things went on.

A presentation on the Eclypse Envysion and mobile apps followed, handled by Kinnear, who showed everyone how the system works on a tablet screen.

After a break, Kinnear spoke about what is new in terms of products from Sontay in 2017 as well as the new eZi Light and I/O Modules. He also spoke about the fan coil unit (FCU) controller. EziControl is the automation range that iLED develops in its offices in Johannesburg and it has been customising the controls for the local industry.

Ivan Potter (managing director) and Kevin Engelbrecht (sales director) were also around to answer any questions and take the group through the iLED controls manufacturing and R&D division to show how they do things in house.

 

