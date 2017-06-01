The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

Zud breaks into local market

Zud Automated Building Solutions (ABS) is an authorised Siemens Building Technologies (BT) distributor and although the company has been around for a while, it now boasts its own offices and operation in Pretoria to grow its local market share.

Zud has access to the entire range of Siemens BT equipment, which allows them to offer a complete HVAC solution for projects — new or retrofit.

The local Zud ABS team comprises Darren Black (business development manager) and Franky Declercq (maintenance and retrofit manager). Between their staff, they have many years of experience through all scopes of the HVAC industry, from direct sales to building management systems (BMS) integration, as well as project management and consulting. They also enjoy the support of the Siemens BT headquarters internationally.

“We have undertaken this venture with the goal in mind of becoming the preferred Siemens BT supplier to all, with our one- to two-week delivery from date of order,” says Darren Black. “We aim to make sure that our clients get what they expect from a high-end brand name such as Siemens.”

Zud ABS will soon also be able to offer local building BMS and equipment training on site for Siemens clients. “This would mean huge savings for companies, as long overseas trips will now become a thing of the past,” explains Darren Black.

