Emerson opens new training centre

Emerson Climate Technologies has renewed its focus on training, officially opening its new training centre at its Johannesburg office on 21 June 2017.

Training already started in the first week of June and will be conducted once a month to start with. The first training sessions were for Metraclark staff and a few contractors, but in future, the training will be open to the entire industry. Classes are kept small at eight people to ensure that everyone receives individual attention.

Eben Venter, as dedicated training engineer, will make sure all training sessions run smoothly. Venter, as well as various in-house experts, will be presenting the training. “We want to train the industry not only on our products, but also on complete solutions and applications,” explained Daniel de Beer, regional manager: sub-Saharan Africa.

Training topics will cover Dixell controls; Copeland semi-hermetic and scroll compressor — service and repairs; and ZX condensing units — fault finding and good installation practises. The hands-on CO2 training is set to commence at the end of September.

The training will be very hands-on with only a 20% theory component, thereby focusing more on the practical skills.

“Internationally, Emerson has noticed a need for training and that’s why they invest heavily in their ‘Partner + program’ and the development of new training centres, to uplift the industry and give back in terms of skills development,” said De Beer.

 

