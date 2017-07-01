The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

SAIRAC visits Airconduct manufacturing facility

The Johannesburg centre of the South African Institute of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (SAIRAC) arranged a site visit to the Airconduct factory on 8 June 2017 to see first-hand how ducting is produced.

Gert Wibbelink, managing director of Airconduct, kicked things off by giving the 20 or so visitors a quick introduction about the company and what it does. He also went around the room and introduced his office staff. Wibbelink briefly explained how the manufacturing process works in his factory and touched on some exciting plans that the company will be working on.

Then it was time for a trip down into the factory, where Wibbelink took the group of interested industry role players around the facility, explaining how the various machines work and what their functions are.

It was a very informative trip and everyone learnt a lot. A few of the young engineers in attendance commented how nice it was to finally see the process of manufacturing ducting up close.

Some light snacks followed, with a parting gift from the Airconduct team for each SAIRAC guest.

The association plans to do more of these ‘field trips’ in future to expand the knowledge of its members.

 

