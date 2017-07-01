Rory Macnamara celebrates 50 years in publishing!

It was an unforgettable day for the entire Macnamara clan and extended Interact Media Defined (IMD) family on 7 July, when a very special celebration took place at Emperor’s Palace to commemorate Rory Macnamara’s 50 years in the industry.

The celebrations were kept a secret as key IMD staff members worked tirelessly to put it all together. Dale Macnamara took on the role as MC for the day, thanking Lebo Bucibo and Marike Groot for their hard work which made the event possible.

It wasn’t all about where Macnamara had come from though, but also about where he is going. The day served a duel role of also wishing Macnamara well on the next chapter of his career where he’ll be functioning more in an ambassadorial role rather than being involved in the day-to-day running of the business and publications.

Various long-time friends and business acquaintances took to the podium to wish Macnamara well, remembering their years together and the influence he has had in various sector, in particular the plumbing and HVAC&R fields.

Speakers included Olivier Barbeau, managing partner of Moore Stephens and long-time financial advisor to the Macnamaras; Graham Langmead, chair of the IMD board; and Gary Corin of Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery. All of them remembered Macnamara favourably, sharing fond memories and sentimental anecdotes.

After lunch, it was time for some more messages. A selection of videos were shown on the big screen with key influencers from all over the country (and even world) wishing Rory well on his next chapter; all commented on his good sense of humour and dedication to his work. Some messages were also read out from people who couldn’t attend the event. Afterwards, three IMD staff members were also given the opportunity to say a few words about Macnamara and the daily inspiration he brings to the entire office.

Macnamara then took to the podium himself to thank everyone for their kind words and years of working together. He thanked his wife, Lynn, for her support over the years, as well as his sons for the role they have played in the company in their various capacities.

The messages were followed by the handover of various gifts and cutting the cake.

The full IMD staff complement, as well as various industry role players were in attendance, sharing in the momentous occasion.

This is not the last we’ll see of Rory Macnamara. He’ll now be focusing his energy where it can be best utilised – taking on special projects (and most likely the government) for many years to come.

For IMD, it will be ‘business as usual’ as the company had already placed various systems and positions in place to accommodate for Macnamara’s change in responsibilities.

Check out some photos of the day!