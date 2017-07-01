ASHRAE and AFS strengthen partnership
ASHRAE and the American Filtration and Separations Society (AFS) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising the organisations’ relationship.
The MoU was signed by 2016 to 2017 ASHRAE president Tim Wentz and AFS chair Dr Christine Sun as part of the ASHRAE Annual Conference that took place in Long Beach, California on 26 June this year. The agreement defines parameters on how the two societies will collaborate more closely to continue furthering and promoting the advancements of cooling and heating related industries.
These include but are not limited to general advocacy; research; technical committee coordination; joint conferences and meetings; training and education programmes; publication distribution; and chapter collaboration.
Signing the agreement are from left Tim Wentz, 2016 to 2017 ASHRAE president and Dr Christine Sun, AFS chair and president, Filtration Technologies International
“AFS has a strong commitment to harnessing and adapting latest technologies and research to create a future where the built environment is healthier, more comfortable and more energy efficient,” says Wentz. “That dedication not only makes AFS a natural fit as an ASHRAE strategic partner, but it also empowers both societies’ members to continue striving toward a more sustainable world. I am pleased to sign this MoU on ASHRAE’s behalf and look forward to working with AFS.”
“Filtration is the technology that allows individuals, industries and society to take great leaps forward in an ever-evolving, clean and sustainable world,” says Sun. “HVAC is a key market segment in filtration. We are honoured and excited to have such an opportunity to work together with ASHRAE to promote education, networking and new technologies for a cleaner and greener indoor environment.”