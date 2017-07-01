The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

online directory   Twitter   Facebook   Contact   search   Login Login   register-button Register



Scroll through the testimonials below ... and send us your thoughts about RACA Journal! hvacr@interactmedia.co.za 

 
 

Mitsubishi Electric corporate golf challenge a success

Mitsubishi Electric corporate golf challenge a success

The 2017 Mitsubishi Electric corporate golf challenge took place on 17 May at Eye of Africa in Johannesburg, boasting a full field with 116 players from various sectors of the local industry.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in our golf day,” said Marco Ferdinandi, marketing director of Mitsubishi Electric. “It was a massive success and an initiative we hope to host for years to come.”

“During these tough economic times, it’s difficult to relax, take a break, and just enjoy a day off,” he said. “However, thankfully, judging by all the banter during the day and the entertainment after the day’s play, we believe this objective was achieved.”

The day was in appreciation of all the support, and maybe even a lever to garner more support in the future, explained Ferdinandi. Either way, the day was well received and supported by so many.

Congratulations to Frikkie Kleyn and Marcell Fourie from Elmecair, the overall winners of the challenge. Second place went to First Cool, with RHDHV coming in third.

After the dinner and awards ceremony, entertainment followed: a well-received comedy show by well-known Joe Parker, who had the whole room in stitches.

The Mitsubishi Electric corporate golf challenge will return in 2018.

fShare
Pin It

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Home News & Events News Archive Mitsubishi Electric corporate golf challenge a success

Digital Archive

About Our Products

Connect with us

Talk To Us

Available Monday - Friday, 8 AM - 4 PM 

 00 27 (0) 11 579 4940 

 A PRODUCT OF: 

 imd final logo rgb white

Advertising Services

Our Partners

Copyright © 2017 The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector. . All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.