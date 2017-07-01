The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

Fourways awards its top dealers

On 14 June 2017, Fourways Airconditioning, together with Samsung, hosted its annual Top Dealer Awards celebration at its head office in Honeydew, Johannesburg, showing off its new showroom, too.

The event drew Fourways Airconditioning and Samsung dealers from around Gauteng, showcasing excellence in outstanding sales achievements for 2016.

Fourways00 39

The day also marked the official handover from Samsung of the impressive new showroom at the Fourways offices and the launch of the new 2017 dealer consultant incentive. The White Ticket initiative will see the winning dealer and consultant (with partners) rewarded with a trip to Europe for a ‘white Christmas’.

A new and exciting customised loyalty programme was also launched on this day, where dealers receive monthly points that can be cashed in with partners. This is believed to be the first programme of its kind in the industry. From airtime to fuel and even movie tickets, points can be used for a variety of rewards — or even transferred to staff.

And the winners are
Awards were presented in four categories, rewarding the top 10 in each of the categories. The fifth category was the countrywide top 30 awards.

The winner in each of the four categories were:

  1. Top Samsung dealer (Johannesburg): Corporate Technical Services
  2. Top Samsung dealer (Pretoria): Midrand AC
  3. Top Alliance dealer (Johannesburg): Electro Temp Services
  4. Top Alliance dealer (Pretoria): Midrand AC.

The top three in the Top 30 dealers were:

  1. Midrand AC
  2. Hirsch’s
  3. Corporate Technical Services.

Afterwards everyone enjoyed a brunch and tour of the new showroom.



