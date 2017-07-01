Rory Macnamara celebrates 50 years in publishing!

By Ilana Koegelenberg

It was an unforgettable day for the entire Macnamara clan and extended Interact Media Defined (IMD) family on 6 July, when a very special celebration took place at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park to commemorate Rory Macnamara’s 50 years in the industry.

The celebrations were kept a secret as key IMD staff members worked tirelessly to put it all together. Dale Macnamara took on the role as MC for the day, thanking Lebo Bucibo and Marike Groot in particular for their hard work to make the event possible.

It wasn’t all about where Macnamara had come from, though, but also where he is going. The day served a dual role of also wishing Macnamara well on the next chapter of his career, where he will be fulfilling more of an ambassadorial role rather than getting involved in the day-to-day running of the business and publications.

Several long-time friends and business acquaintances took to the podium to wish Macnamara well, recollecting their years together and the influence he has had in various sectors, in particular the plumbing and HVAC&R fields.

Speakers included Olivier Barbeau, managing partner of Moore Stephens and long-time financial advisor to the Macnamaras; Graham Langmead, chair of the IMD board; and Gary Corin of Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery. All of them remembered Macnamara favourably, sharing fond memories and sentimental anecdotes.

After lunch, it was time for some more messages. A selection of videos was shown on the big screen, with key influencers from across the country (and even world) wishing Macnamara well on his next chapter, remembering in particular his good sense of humour and dedication to his work. Some messages were also read out from people who could not attend the event. Afterwards, three IMD staff members were given the opportunity to say a few words about Macnamara and the daily inspiration he brings to the entire office.

Macnamara then took to the podium himself to thank everyone for their kind words and years of working together. He especially thanked his wife, Lynn, for her support over the years, as well as his sons for the role they have played in the company in their various capacities.

The messages were followed by the handover of various gifts and cutting of the cake.

The full IMD staff complement, as well as various industry role players were in attendance, sharing in the momentous occasion.

This is not the last we will see of Rory Macnamara. He will now be directing his energy towards taking on special projects (and most likely the government) for many years to come.

For IMD, it will be ‘business as usual’, as the company had already placed various systems and positions in place to accommodate for Macnamara’s change in responsibilities.

Check out some photos of the day …